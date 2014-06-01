Tyson Fury doping scandal

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 16, 2020, 10:57:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tyson Fury doping scandal  (Read 557 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 599



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 AM »
Well even if this is true, which I vey much doubt, he's already served a suspension for it so can't be punished twice.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8112599/Lancashire-farmer-claims-gave-false-evidence-Tyson-Fury-UKAD-hearing.html

I call bullshit on this, or should that be wild boar shit...  :unlike:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 530



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:31 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
OzzyPorter

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:55:20 PM »
He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 383

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:41:57 PM »
You lunatic, Mike Tyson in his day would of flattened him within a minute
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 450


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:30:57 PM »
Iron Mike might have struggled with Fury's height

The difference in height between Tyson and Fury is bigger than that between Haye and Valuev
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:37:17 PM »
I'm pretty sure that Tony Tucker and Bone Crusher Smith were around 6'5.


Iron Mike is 5'10.

Mike would've done Fury inside 4 rounds.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:46:26 PM »
I'd love to hear all these names on "Iron" Mike's records that were so good that you think he would beat Fury. Laughable.

Mike Tyson 105kg max and 1.78m in prime.
 
Tyson Fury 124kg and 2.06m in prime.

Good luck Mike 😂
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:27 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:09:44 PM »
I like Fury, but come on, the HW Division is in the worst state it's been for decades.

Wilder is a prime example of how poor the division is.

Tyson from 17 to 25 would destroy Fury with ease.

Body shots would be a major factor in the beating of fury.


You may now say Tyson wouldn't get inside of Fury with his reach. Tyson was capable of getting inside all men bigger than himself.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 599



View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:10:41 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:55:20 PM
He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.

Agree with all this apart from the notion he will retire after three more fights. I reckon that's just hype to build more demand.

Unless he's planning on a third comeback at some point.

I think he's as close to unbeatable as you can get, and he's going to get better as well.

Britain should be very proud.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 802


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:04:09 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:09:44 PM
I like Fury, but come on, the HW Division is in the worst state it's been for decades.

Wilder is a prime example of how poor the division is.

Tyson from 17 to 25 would destroy Fury with ease.

Body shots would be a major factor in the beating of fury.


You may now say Tyson wouldn't get inside of Fury with his reach. Tyson was capable of getting inside all men bigger than himself.

It's all completely hypothetical, Buster Douglas stopped a prime Mike Tyson.

Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 383

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:53:55 PM »
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .


We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 450


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:03:21 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:09:44 PM
I like Fury, but come on, the HW Division is in the worst state it's been for decades.

Wilder is a prime example of how poor the division is.

Tyson from 17 to 25 would destroy Fury with ease.

Body shots would be a major factor in the beating of fury.


You may now say Tyson wouldn't get inside of Fury with his reach. Tyson was capable of getting inside all men bigger than himself.

Did Mike Tyson destroy 6'5" Tony Tucker with ease? That was the best big man he fought prior to his loss to Buster Douglas.

I honestly think Fury would be just too big for him

Steve Cunningham, the small guy who gave Fury his toughest fight, still had 5 inches on Mike

To give you another example, there was 8cm difference between Canelo and Kovalev

There would be over 25cm+ between Mike and Fury. As people have pointed out above, it's wishful thinking ...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:31 PM by BarnesBoroFC » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 186



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:55:27 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:53:55 PM
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .


We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !

I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.

I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 599



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:08:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:55:27 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:53:55 PM
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .


We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !

I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.

I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali

Do you mean Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury?

I have a hunch that Tyson Fury might eclipse both Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and become the greatest of all time.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 998



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:24:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:55:27 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:53:55 PM
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .


We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !

I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.

I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali

Dont think that is true. There was an article in the paper this week where Tyson admitted knocking out his binman with a right hook after the binman removed Mikes pigeons remains by mistake
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 160



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:45:19 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:24:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:55:27 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:53:55 PM
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .


We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !

I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.

I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali

Dont think that is true. There was an article in the paper this week where Tyson admitted knocking out his binman with a right hook after the binman removed Mikes pigeons remains by mistake

When he was 10.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 