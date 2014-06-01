|
OzzyPorter
He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.
OzzyPorter
I'd love to hear all these names on "Iron" Mike's records that were so good that you think he would beat Fury. Laughable.
Mike Tyson 105kg max and 1.78m in prime.
Tyson Fury 124kg and 2.06m in prime.
Good luck Mike 😂
Steve Göldby
Agree with all this apart from the notion he will retire after three more fights. I reckon that's just hype to build more demand.
Unless he's planning on a third comeback at some point.
I think he's as close to unbeatable as you can get, and he's going to get better as well.
Britain should be very proud.
BarnesBoroFC
I like Fury, but come on, the HW Division is in the worst state it's been for decades.
Wilder is a prime example of how poor the division is.
Tyson from 17 to 25 would destroy Fury with ease.
Body shots would be a major factor in the beating of fury.
You may now say Tyson wouldn't get inside of Fury with his reach. Tyson was capable of getting inside all men bigger than himself.
Did Mike Tyson destroy 6'5" Tony Tucker with ease? That was the best big man he fought prior to his loss to Buster Douglas.
I honestly think Fury would be just too big for him
Steve Cunningham, the small guy who gave Fury his toughest fight, still had 5 inches on Mike
To give you another example, there was 8cm difference between Canelo and Kovalev
There would be over 25cm+ between Mike and Fury. As people have pointed out above, it's wishful thinking ...
Steve Göldby
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .
We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !
I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.
I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali
Do you mean Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury?
I have a hunch that Tyson Fury might eclipse both Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and become the greatest of all time.
CLEM FANDANGO
His head wasn't in prime condition at that time .
We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"
Yes so would i,
But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !
I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.
I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali
Dont think that is true. There was an article in the paper this week where Tyson admitted knocking out his binman with a right hook after the binman removed Mikes pigeons remains by mistake
When he was 10.
