Tyson Fury doping scandal



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8112599/Lancashire-farmer-claims-gave-false-evidence-Tyson-Fury-UKAD-hearing.html



I call bullshit on this, or should that be wild boar shit... Well even if this is true, which I vey much doubt, he's already served a suspension for it so can't be punished twice.

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:31 AM »

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:55:20 PM » He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:41:57 PM » You lunatic, Mike Tyson in his day would of flattened him within a minute

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:30:57 PM » Iron Mike might have struggled with Fury's height



The difference in height between Tyson and Fury is bigger than that between Haye and Valuev Logged

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:37:17 PM » I'm pretty sure that Tony Tucker and Bone Crusher Smith were around 6'5.





Iron Mike is 5'10.



Mike would've done Fury inside 4 rounds.

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:46:26 PM » I'd love to hear all these names on "Iron" Mike's records that were so good that you think he would beat Fury. Laughable.



Mike Tyson 105kg max and 1.78m in prime.



Tyson Fury 124kg and 2.06m in prime.



Good luck Mike 😂

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:27 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:09:44 PM » I like Fury, but come on, the HW Division is in the worst state it's been for decades.



Wilder is a prime example of how poor the division is.



Tyson from 17 to 25 would destroy Fury with ease.



Body shots would be a major factor in the beating of fury.





You may now say Tyson wouldn't get inside of Fury with his reach. Tyson was capable of getting inside all men bigger than himself.

Agree with all this apart from the notion he will retire after three more fights. I reckon that's just hype to build more demand.



Unless he's planning on a third comeback at some point.



I think he's as close to unbeatable as you can get, and he's going to get better as well.



It's all completely hypothetical, Buster Douglas stopped a prime Mike Tyson.



Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:53:55 PM » His head wasn't in prime condition at that time.





We've all said at some point " id fight wilder , fury, whoever for 50k"

Yes so would i,

But I'd certainly not get into the ring with a mike tyson in his prime !

Did Mike Tyson destroy 6'5" Tony Tucker with ease? That was the best big man he fought prior to his loss to Buster Douglas.



I honestly think Fury would be just too big for him



Steve Cunningham, the small guy who gave Fury his toughest fight, still had 5 inches on Mike



To give you another example, there was 8cm difference between Canelo and Kovalev



There would be over 25cm+ between Mike and Fury. As people have pointed out above, it's wishful thinking ...

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:55:27 PM » I read an article that said, if Tyson hit an ordinary person anywhere whatsoever above the waist, hed kill them with one punch. Think this is true of most heavyweights.



I dont profess to be a cornerman, but Ive seen them both, and my worthless view is that Tyson in his prime would muller any fucker apart from Ali

Do you mean Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury?



I have a hunch that Tyson Fury might eclipse both Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and become the greatest of all time.

I have a hunch that Tyson Fury might eclipse both Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and become the greatest of all time.