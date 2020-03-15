Tyson Fury doping scandal

March 15, 2020, 03:05:35 PM
Tyson Fury doping scandal
Steve Göldby
« on: Today at 11:16:49 AM »
Well even if this is true, which I vey much doubt, he's already served a suspension for it so can't be punished twice.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8112599/Lancashire-farmer-claims-gave-false-evidence-Tyson-Fury-UKAD-hearing.html

I call bullshit on this, or should that be wild boar shit...  :unlike:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:31 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
OzzyPorter

« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:55:20 PM »
He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:41:57 PM »
You lunatic, Mike Tyson in his day would of flattened him within a minute
