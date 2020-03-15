OzzyPorter

Re: Tyson Fury doping scandal « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:55:20 PM » He received and indeed served his suspension, unjustly I may add (in my opinion). The guy is a tremendous boxer and a beacon of hope for so many dealing with issues he has beaten. Personally, I cannot give the man enough praise. Absolute legend and incredibly underrated as a boxer. I hear all this nonsense that he wouldn't be able to lI've with boxers of previous generations. Bullshit. No heavyweight moves like him or has had that much ability since Ali. Enjoy him while you can. Three more fights showcasing his outrageous ability and that's him done.