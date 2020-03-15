Tyson Fury doping scandal

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2020, 11:37:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tyson Fury doping scandal  (Read 38 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 585



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 11:16:49 AM »
Well even if this is true, which I vey much doubt, he's already served a suspension for it so can't be punished twice.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8112599/Lancashire-farmer-claims-gave-false-evidence-Tyson-Fury-UKAD-hearing.html

I call bullshit on this, or should that be wild boar shit...  :unlike:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 487



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:31 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 