US stops UK and Ireland flights

March 14, 2020, 06:52:54 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: US stops UK and Ireland flights  (Read 57 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 410



« on: Today at 06:05:36 PM »
Could fuck up a few holidays
tunstall
Posts: 3 232


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:26 PM »
hope they're back on in September......don't fancy swimming there
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 995



« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:30:53 PM »
Could fuck up a few airlines!
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 370


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:40:55 PM »
They could let Julian Assange out for a bit now then.  charles
CoB scum
