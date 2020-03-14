What you doing Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 14, 2020, 02:31:44 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board What you doing Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: What you doing (Read 81 times) BigNasty Offline Posts: 2 079 Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. What you doing « on: Today at 12:51:07 PM » Instead of the football Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 582 Re: What you doing « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:58:09 PM » Movies I reckon. Either that or start planning a revolution... Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 482 Re: What you doing « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:00:35 PM » « Last Edit: Today at 01:12:26 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 482 Re: What you doing « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:07:23 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats V6 Online Posts: 2 042 Re: What you doing « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:43 PM » at graft today but got tickets for stoke on wednesday Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...