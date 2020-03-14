Season tickets

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2020, 02:31:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Season tickets  (Read 68 times)
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 079

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:31:51 PM »
If the season is to end prematurely would the clubs be obliged to compensate fans who would have lost  25% of what they have paid for?
Could  be big trouble for many clubs if no compo offered
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 532


Glorious Leader


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:17 PM »
Most clubs do not offer refunds , was a thread elsewhere showing the rules most clubs operate under now & that is the norm sadly , am sure someone can find them , think at Boro its rule 5:1

5.1. The price of a Season Card, in whole or in part, is non-refundable. All home and away match tickets are also non-refundable.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:57 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 229


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:03:33 PM »
The way we play at home surely not having to suffer it any more is reward enough
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 