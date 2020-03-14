Season tickets Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 14, 2020, 02:31:38 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Season tickets Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Season tickets (Read 68 times) BigNasty Offline Posts: 2 079 Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Season tickets « on: Today at 12:31:51 PM » If the season is to end prematurely would the clubs be obliged to compensate fans who would have lost 25% of what they have paid for?Could be big trouble for many clubs if no compo offered Logged Gingerpig Offline Posts: 532 Glorious Leader Re: Season tickets « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:17 PM » Most clubs do not offer refunds , was a thread elsewhere showing the rules most clubs operate under now & that is the norm sadly , am sure someone can find them , think at Boro its rule 5:15.1. The price of a Season Card, in whole or in part, is non-refundable. All home and away match tickets are also non-refundable. « Last Edit: Today at 01:53:57 PM by Gingerpig » Logged tunstall Online Posts: 3 229 Re: Season tickets « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:03:33 PM » The way we play at home surely not having to suffer it any more is reward enough Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...