Bookies slash odds on...

March 15, 2020, 06:12:56 PM
Topic: Bookies slash odds on...  (Read 467 times)
Hugo First
« on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 AM »
Premier league over for the season
UTB
dixieland
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 AM »
Liverpool will still be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned. (Telegraph).

Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:31:30 AM »
Oh the Telegraph said it ? Perhaps you could sue when that turns out not to be the case.

The more you repeat it the more desperate you appear.

Think of it as divine intervention. Being plastic, a gobshite, a manchild, a murderer and undeserving are all good reasons for his intervention. Something for you to reflect on.
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:37:32 PM »
To be fair. You can't say that they're undeserving this season can you?
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:27 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 09:29:31 AM
Liverpool will still be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned. (Telegraph).


There is no chance pal. It will be declared void as there is no other suitable answer.
Forgetting Liverpool, there are too many permutations that will affect all the other significant positions in the table. You either finish the league now and go with current positions or void it all. There is no way teams in the bottom 3 wouldnt sue the league if it went to current positions.

Liverpool are deserving of the title but they wont get it Im afraid.
Up yours
