RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 188



UTB





Posts: 9 188UTB

Re: Towersy ran out of town « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:42:55 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:34:49 PM Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 01:28:57 PM Clive road who the fuck are you like?



Who the fuck are you more like?



We're undergoing a culture change on here so if you've got nothing better to post than just small minded abuse, then we'll just bin you off.



Your shout.

Who the fuck are you more like?Your shout.

He means it, he will ban you, then allow you back within hours under one of your many accounts to carry on trolling.



Sorry, multiple accounts are only alleged on here He means it, he will ban you, then allow you back within hours under one of your many accounts to carry on trolling.Sorry, multiple accounts are only alleged on here