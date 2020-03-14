Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 232



Easy now





Posts: 232Easy now

Re: Towersy ran out of town « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:27:53 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on March 14, 2020, 12:38:32 AM





What a fucking shithouse



Bet he's balls deep in fat tits mayall

The chickens have finally come home to roostWhat a fucking shithouseBet he's balls deep in fat tits mayall

Yawn, yawn and fucking yawn.



Just pack it in mate or fuck off. Yawn, yawn and fucking yawn.Just pack it in mate or fuck off.