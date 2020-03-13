Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 480







TMPosts: 14 480 CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! « on: Today at 08:21:02 PM »



SOMEONE ON THE TV SAID IT WILL COME ROUND EVERY YEAR LIKE THE FLU FROM NOW ON !!!



SO WE CAN FORGET FOOTBALL FROM NOW ON THEN. THE END OF THE GAME WE USED TO LOVE ???