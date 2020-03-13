CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 13, 2020, 09:38:33 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! (Read 78 times) Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 480 CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! « on: Today at 08:21:02 PM » ???SOMEONE ON THE TV SAID IT WILL COME ROUND EVERY YEAR LIKE THE FLU FROM NOW ON !!!SO WE CAN FORGET FOOTBALL FROM NOW ON THEN. THE END OF THE GAME WE USED TO LOVE Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 480 Re: CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:15 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 480 Re: CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:14 PM » The source of the coronavirus is believed to be a "wet market" in Wuhan which sold both dead and live animals including fish and birds. Such markets pose a heightened risk of viruses jumping from animals to humans because hygiene standards are difficult to maintain if live animals are being kept and butchered on site. Typically, they are also densely packed. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...