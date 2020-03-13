CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!!

March 13, 2020, 09:38:33 PM
Topic: CORONAVIRUS HERE FOR KEEPS !!!
Tortured_Mind
on: Today at 08:21:02 PM
SOMEONE ON THE TV SAID IT WILL COME ROUND EVERY YEAR LIKE THE FLU FROM NOW ON !!!

SO WE CAN FORGET FOOTBALL FROM NOW ON THEN. THE END OF THE GAME WE USED TO LOVE   souey 
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:15 PM
                                                   oleary
Tortured_Mind
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:14 PM
The source of the coronavirus is believed to be a "wet market" in Wuhan which sold both dead and live animals including fish and birds. 

Such markets pose a heightened risk of viruses jumping from animals to humans because hygiene standards are difficult to maintain if live animals are being kept and butchered on site. Typically, they are also densely packed.
