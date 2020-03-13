Tortured_Mind



SAW CORONAVIRUS MAN TODAY !!! « on: Today at 04:23:06 PM » WALKING BEHIND THIS TALLISH THIN GORMLESS BLOKE AND HIS WIFE TODAY WHEN HE STOPPED AND LET OUT A LOUD POWERFUL SNEEZE.



DIDN'T COVER UP LIKE ADVISED THEN JUST WALKED ON AS IF EVERYTHING WAS OK.



AND THIS IS WHERE THE PROBLEM IS WHEN YOU'VE GOT PEOPLE LIKE THIS.



IF IT HAD HAVE HAPPENED WHERE HE WAS SAT NEAR ME IN GREGGS I MIGHT HAVE SAID OR DONE SOMETHING I SHOULDN'T HAVE.



THAT'S HOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE FEELING RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW !!!