SAW CORONAVIRUS MAN TODAY !!!

March 13, 2020, 06:35:46 PM
Author Topic: SAW CORONAVIRUS MAN TODAY !!!  (Read 115 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 04:23:06 PM »
WALKING BEHIND THIS TALLISH THIN GORMLESS BLOKE AND HIS WIFE TODAY WHEN HE STOPPED AND LET OUT A LOUD POWERFUL SNEEZE.

DIDN'T COVER UP LIKE ADVISED THEN JUST WALKED ON AS IF EVERYTHING WAS OK.

AND THIS IS WHERE THE PROBLEM IS WHEN YOU'VE GOT PEOPLE LIKE THIS.

IF IT HAD HAVE HAPPENED WHERE HE WAS SAT NEAR ME IN GREGGS I MIGHT HAVE SAID OR DONE SOMETHING I SHOULDN'T HAVE.

THAT'S HOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE FEELING RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:03:51 PM »
Logged
King of the North
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:12:47 PM »



And he also has gout!!! 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:45:11 PM »
 mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:49:03 PM »
Logged
