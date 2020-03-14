Sorry LFC

March 14, 2020, 10:39:01 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Sorry LFC  (Read 603 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« on: Yesterday at 12:43:19 PM »
This is God's will.  :alf:
Steve Göldby
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:06:06 PM »
I'm sure the Liverpool fans will be gracious and accepting about it. 

 :basil:
Hugo First
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:16:13 PM »
Years of justice for Liverpool 2020 to come by the scouse cunts
UTB
Skinz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:45 PM »
Steve Göldby
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:39:17 PM »
dixieland
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:17 AM »
Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned. (Telegraph)

They will be crowned champions this season so dont worry yourselves about this. As previously explained to my followers on here, to keep this in perspective, Liverpool have achieved 3 points more than Manures treble season with 9 games still to play, on course to break Citys record 100 points record. The premier league have already prepared for season possibly not restarting & ready to give the run away leaders the richly deserved title that they should be winning in the next two games anyway but regardless, theyve got it anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:36 AM by dixieland » Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:01:51 AM »
The ghosts of Heysel, arrogance and anti English sentiment coming back to haunt.

What goes around comes around. Something Middlesbrough supporters know and have taught scouse before.

Abandoning the season is most likely. They are just sedating Kloppety before breaking the wonderful news.
dixieland
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:17 AM »
Yourself, Hugo, Rik, just brilliant. So easy to ruin your day getting you to spout your toxic, bitter, jealous views on the most successful team in England

Keep it coming as I do enjoy getting these bites from you all.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:57 AM »
If the season is eventually scrapped there is no way that Liverpool will be awarded the title unless it was mathematically impossible for another team to catch them.
It would be a shame for the team as they have been head and shoulders above anyone else but the season would need to play to out to a natural conclusion.
Even if it was given to them now it will be forever tainted in the eyes of many because the season wasnt completed.
Skinz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:53:23 AM »
You can't win a 'nearly' cup mate  :like:

*AAAAAA --CHOOOO* : )
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:56:15 AM »
Just gone on sale in Liverpool............
1 careful owner





Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:00:14 AM »
You can't complete a season unless all the games have been played. If this virus kicks around into June then I don't see any other option but to void it and start again. Will likely be the same for all major leagues in Europe.

Leeds  :sid

Liverpool  

 Force Majeure  :meltdown:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:10:55 AM »
100% agree

Teams may contract the virus at different times. This could go on for the next few months.

By then players contacts may be up which would then create a problem for some teams to field a competitive lineup.

The season will be void in my opinion

Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:13:15 AM »
There's always next season  
OzzyPorter

« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:20:33 AM »
If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.

As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!
Steve Göldby
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:54:40 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 11:20:33 AM
If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.

As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!

I'd agree with that if they weren't 25 points ahead with only nine games to go...

As for Leeds, yes, delighted for them if they miss out.  :nige: charles :lenin:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:42 PM »
It is unfortunate for Liverpool. They are nearly there. And they were nearly there last year. I hope they win it next time but you can't convert nearly in to done and dusted with a sneeze and a handkerchief. It's very unlucky.

As for the Dirties, they should be used to missing out.

Destiny is a funny thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:19 PM by Westlane_rightwinger » Logged
OzzyPorter

« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:54:40 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 11:20:33 AM
If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.

As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!

I'd agree with that if they weren't 25 points ahead with only nine games to go...

As for Leeds, yes, delighted for them if they miss out.  :nige: charles :lenin:

Of course it is almost a certainty that they will win the league but whilst there is even the slightest of chances then it will never be recognised. No way. Thats just how football is. I'd hate to win something in that way. There would always be that element of doubt that would forever tarnish it.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:30 PM »
Tough fucking titties.

9 games short or 29 games short it makes no difference, either the season completes or its null and void.
Steve Göldby
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:22:25 PM »
It's all irrelevant anyway because the season should be played to a finish, however long it takes.
Jethro Tull
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:57:54 PM »
Klopp has said "First and foremost all of us have to do whatever we can to protect each other in society.This should be the case at all times in life' but in this moment I think it matters more than ever. I've said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things.Today football and football matches really aren't important at all".
Wise words. :like:
