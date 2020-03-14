|
OzzyPorter
If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.
As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!
OzzyPorter
I'd agree with that if they weren't 25 points ahead with only nine games to go...
As for Leeds, yes, delighted for them if they miss out.
Of course it is almost a certainty that they will win the league but whilst there is even the slightest of chances then it will never be recognised. No way. Thats just how football is. I'd hate to win something in that way. There would always be that element of doubt that would forever tarnish it.
