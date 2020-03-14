Westlane_rightwinger

Sorry LFC





Sorry LFC « on: Yesterday at 12:43:19 PM » This is God's will.

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:06:06 PM »



I'm sure the Liverpool fans will be gracious and accepting about it.

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:16:13 PM » Years of justice for Liverpool 2020 to come by the scouse cunts

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:17 AM » Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned. (Telegraph)



They will be crowned champions this season so dont worry yourselves about this. As previously explained to my followers on here, to keep this in perspective, Liverpool have achieved 3 points more than Manures treble season with 9 games still to play, on course to break Citys record 100 points record. The premier league have already prepared for season possibly not restarting & ready to give the run away leaders the richly deserved title that they should be winning in the next two games anyway but regardless, theyve got it anyway.



Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:01:51 AM » The ghosts of Heysel, arrogance and anti English sentiment coming back to haunt.



What goes around comes around. Something Middlesbrough supporters know and have taught scouse before.



Abandoning the season is most likely. They are just sedating Kloppety before breaking the wonderful news.



dixieland

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:17 AM » Yourself, Hugo, Rik, just brilliant. So easy to ruin your day getting you to spout your toxic, bitter, jealous views on the most successful team in England



King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:57 AM » If the season is eventually scrapped there is no way that Liverpool will be awarded the title unless it was mathematically impossible for another team to catch them.

It would be a shame for the team as they have been head and shoulders above anyone else but the season would need to play to out to a natural conclusion.

Even if it was given to them now it will be forever tainted in the eyes of many because the season wasnt completed.



Skinz

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:53:23 AM »



*AAAAAA --CHOOOO* : )



Bobupanddown

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:00:14 AM »



Leeds :sid



Liverpool



Force Majeure You can't complete a season unless all the games have been played. If this virus kicks around into June then I don't see any other option but to void it and start again. Will likely be the same for all major leagues in Europe.

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:10:55 AM » 100% agree



Teams may contract the virus at different times. This could go on for the next few months.



By then players contacts may be up which would then create a problem for some teams to field a competitive lineup.



The season will be void in my opinion



Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:13:15 AM » There's always next season

OzzyPorter

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:20:33 AM » If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.



As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!

Steve Göldby



Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:54:40 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 11:20:33 AM If they give Liverpool the title it will only every be recognised on Merseyside. the MOST hollow title win in history. It will be a continual stick to beat Liverpool with much to the amusement of opposition fans. If I were a Liverpool fan I would rather they declared the season null and void and used it as huge motivation to win the next one.

As for Leeds being denied promotion. Please Lord let it come to pass. That would make my year!



I'd agree with that if they weren't 25 points ahead with only nine games to go...



As for Leeds, yes, delighted for them if they miss out.



As for Leeds, yes, delighted for them if they miss out.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:42 PM » It is unfortunate for Liverpool. They are nearly there. And they were nearly there last year. I hope they win it next time but you can't convert nearly in to done and dusted with a sneeze and a handkerchief. It's very unlucky.



As for the Dirties, they should be used to missing out.

Destiny is a funny thing.



OzzyPorter

Of course it is almost a certainty that they will win the league but whilst there is even the slightest of chances then it will never be recognised. No way. Thats just how football is. I'd hate to win something in that way. There would always be that element of doubt that would forever tarnish it.

Bobupanddown

Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:30 PM » Tough fucking titties.



9 games short or 29 games short it makes no difference, either the season completes or its null and void.

Steve Göldby



Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:22:25 PM » It's all irrelevant anyway because the season should be played to a finish, however long it takes.