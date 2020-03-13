Sorry LFC Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 13, 2020, 03:32:55 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Sorry LFC Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Sorry LFC (Read 155 times) Westlane_rightwinger Online Posts: 518 Fred West ruined my wife Sorry LFC « on: Today at 12:43:19 PM » This is God's will. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 571 Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:06:06 PM » I'm sure the Liverpool fans will be gracious and accepting about it. Logged Hugo First Offline Posts: 237 Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:13 PM » Years of justice for Liverpool 2020 to come by the scouse cunts Logged UTB Skinz Offline Posts: 2 088 Re: Sorry LFC « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:45 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:06:06 PMI'm sure the Liverpool fans will be gracious and accepting about it. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...