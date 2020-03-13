Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 13, 2020, 02:01:27 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled (Read 84 times) El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 595 Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « on: Today at 11:53:06 AM » And Im just in taxi on way to airport Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Skinz Offline Posts: 2 087 Re: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:53:06 AMAnd Im just in taxi on way to airport We'll have to beg Westy for posters if you catch it Logged PoliteDwarf Offline Posts: 9 369 Not big and not clever Re: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:18 PM » I'm sure you'll have a lovely time anyway. In Sri Lanka I mean, not the taxi. Logged CoB scum El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 595 Re: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:32 PM » Thankyou. That is very polite. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 966 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:53:09 PM » Yes, have a lovely time Matthew. Remember to wash your hands. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Westlane_rightwinger Online Posts: 517 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:58:59 PM » And sing happy birthday while you do it! Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...