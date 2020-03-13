Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled

March 13, 2020, 02:01:27 PM
Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled
El Capitan
« on: Today at 11:53:06 AM »
And Im just in taxi on way to airport  oleary souey rava charles
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:53:06 AM
And Im just in taxi on way to airport  oleary souey rava charles

We'll have to beg Westy for posters if you catch it  mcl
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:18 PM »
I'm sure you'll have a lovely time anyway.

In Sri Lanka I mean, not the taxi. 
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:32 PM »
Thankyou. That is very polite.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:53:09 PM »
Yes, have a lovely time Matthew. Remember to wash your hands.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:58:59 PM »
And sing happy birthday while you do it!
