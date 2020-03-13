Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2020, 12:30:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Test series in Sri Lanka cancelled  (Read 40 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 595


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:53:06 AM »
And Im just in taxi on way to airport  oleary souey rava charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 087


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:53:06 AM
And Im just in taxi on way to airport  oleary souey rava charles

We'll have to beg Westy for posters if you catch it  mcl
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 369


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:18 PM »
I'm sure you'll have a lovely time anyway.

In Sri Lanka I mean, not the taxi. 
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 