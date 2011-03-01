April 4th

Author Topic: April 4th
Flyers Nap
No games until then at the earliest
Logged
Northallerton_Boro
What you going to moan about until then?
Logged
kippers
Will the players get statutory sick pay ?
Logged
V6
only got my stoke tickets on wednesday  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
THERE'S GOING TO BE A LOT OF BORED PEOPLE TWIDDLING THEIR THUMBS !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
Going to be hilarious watching the meltdowns and riots if Leeds dont go up and Liverpool dont get the title.
Logged
Steboro
Were staying Up
The Mighty Boro are staying up.

 :jowo5:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Billy Town tomorrow  :bc: :bc:
Logged
headset
Seasons over i reckon. The finish to it all will get played out in boardrooms/courtrooms...it'll get messy if it goes all null and void...... I hope it stays as you are..... Leeds will go fucking bonkers... monkey
Logged
