deaths by country

March 15, 2020, 11:36:54 AM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

deaths by country
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 412



March 13, 2020, 08:53:46 AM
Most coronavirus deaths to date.

I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia?

China: 3176
Italy: 1016
Iran: 429
Spain: 87
South Korea: 67
France: 61
US: 41
Japan: 17
UK: 10
Iraq: 8
Switzerland: 7
Germany: 6
Netherlands: 5
San Marino: 5
Philippines: 5
Belgium: 3
Australia: 3
Hong Kong: 3
Lebanon: 3
Egypt: 2
Algeria: 2
Last Edit: March 13, 2020, 09:01:23 AM by Wee_Willie
Snoozy
Posts: 254


Reply #1 on: March 13, 2020, 08:57:02 AM
Wonder why Hong Kong is so low ?
Logged
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 585



Reply #2 on: March 13, 2020, 09:36:37 AM
Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 777


Reply #3 on: March 13, 2020, 09:46:47 AM
Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago.

Hence they've hardly had any infections.

Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work....
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 094


Reply #4 on: March 13, 2020, 04:51:27 PM
Logged
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 585



Reply #5 on: March 13, 2020, 06:33:38 PM
Quote from: Skinz on March 13, 2020, 04:51:27 PM


I just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels.

 :bc:
Logged
Snoozy
Posts: 254


Reply #6 on: March 13, 2020, 08:06:58 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 13, 2020, 06:33:38 PM
Quote from: Skinz on March 13, 2020, 04:51:27 PM


I just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels.

 :bc:

Burns your ring that
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 380

Superstar


Reply #7 on: March 13, 2020, 10:41:18 PM
Flight to turkey in 4 weeks is still looking ok , its just the airport waiting around with lots of Carriers is the worry .
Might try and get them to pick me up
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 686


Reply #8 on: March 13, 2020, 10:58:07 PM
God forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum
Last Edit: March 13, 2020, 11:02:38 PM by towz
BigNasty
Posts: 2 079

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:06:26 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 13, 2020, 09:46:47 AM
Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago.

Hence they've hardly had any infections.

Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work....

I'm sure the Italians were the 1st to ban travel from china so it kind off debunks your thoughts.
This virus has no boundaries
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 242


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM
Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.

I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Minge
Posts: 9 380

Superstar


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:25:26 PM
Quote from: towz on March 13, 2020, 10:58:07 PM
God forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum

 :alastair: :homer:
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 448


Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:49 AM
I suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.

During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.

Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.

A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!

No that looks to be a bull shit number.

I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.

Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries...
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 094


Reply #13 on: Today at 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM
Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.

I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over.

They don't pull up in the middle of the night in Ladas these days. If they've got it bad, we'd know about it I'm sure.
Logged
38red
Posts: 264


Reply #14 on: Today at 01:36:05 AM
Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Today at 12:12:49 AM
I suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.

During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.

Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.

A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!

No that looks to be a bull shit number.

I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.

Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries...

Japan has over 13 hospital beds per 1000. We have 2.5 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_OECD_countries_by_hospital_beds
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 094


Reply #15 on: Today at 02:22:07 AM
Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Today at 12:12:49 AM
I suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.

During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.

Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.

A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!

No that looks to be a bull shit number.

I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.

Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries...

They all under report/bullshit/write headlines just to cause a split. It's a tried and tested method. Talksport do the same shitty thing for phone-ins. It's a money spinner for them but it still works. Idiots listen then phone $n.  Governments(with their mouthpieces known as the press)do the same. That's how they stop the population rioting. They make sides.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 412



Reply #16 on: Today at 08:30:43 AM
The first casualty of war is the truth.

You can be rest assured that we are all being treated like mushrooms, and kept firmly in the dark. Some counties will be worse than others, in particular the Chinese and Thais.

I do expect this virus could have more to it than just being fatal to very old people.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 181



Reply #17 on: Today at 10:45:40 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM
Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.

I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over.

They don't pull up in the middle of the night in Ladas these days. If they've got it bad, we'd know about it I'm sure.

You think Russia has changed. I dont They poison people in our towns ffs
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 777


Reply #18 on: Today at 11:09:14 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:45:40 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:14:55 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM
Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.

I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over.

They don't pull up in the middle of the night in Ladas these days. If they've got it bad, we'd know about it I'm sure.

You think Russia has changed. I dont They poison people in our towns ffs

Did you believe that cock n bull story like?
Logged
