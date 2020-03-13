Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 410 deaths by country « on: March 13, 2020, 08:53:46 AM » Most coronavirus deaths to date.



I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia?



China: 3176

Italy: 1016

Iran: 429

Spain: 87

South Korea: 67

France: 61

US: 41

Japan: 17

UK: 10

Iraq: 8

Switzerland: 7

Germany: 6

Netherlands: 5

San Marino: 5

Philippines: 5

Belgium: 3

Australia: 3

Hong Kong: 3

Lebanon: 3

Egypt: 2

Algeria: 2 « Last Edit: March 13, 2020, 09:01:23 AM by Wee_Willie »

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 584 Re: deaths by country « Reply #2 on: March 13, 2020, 09:36:37 AM »



https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/



Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.

Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP.Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 775 Re: deaths by country « Reply #3 on: March 13, 2020, 09:46:47 AM » Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago.



Hence they've hardly had any infections.



Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work.... Logged

Minge

Posts: 9 380Superstar Re: deaths by country « Reply #7 on: March 13, 2020, 10:41:18 PM » Flight to turkey in 4 weeks is still looking ok , its just the airport waiting around with lots of Carriers is the worry .

Might try and get them to pick me up

towz

God forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum « Last Edit: March 13, 2020, 11:02:38 PM by towz »

BigNasty

I'm sure the Italians were the 1st to ban travel from china so it kind off debunks your thoughts.

I'm sure the Italians were the 1st to ban travel from china so it kind off debunks your thoughts.This virus has no boundaries

CapsDave

Posts: 4 242 Re: deaths by country « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:34:59 PM » Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.



I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over.



BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 448 Re: deaths by country « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:49 AM » I suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.



During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.



Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.



A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!



No that looks to be a bull shit number.



I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.



Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries...

Skinz

They don't pull up in the middle of the night in Ladas these days. If they've got it bad, we'd know about it I'm sure.