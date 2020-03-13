deaths by country Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 15, 2020, 01:58:47 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board deaths by country Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: deaths by country (Read 601 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 410 deaths by country « on: March 13, 2020, 08:53:46 AM » Most coronavirus deaths to date.I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia? China: 3176Italy: 1016Iran: 429Spain: 87South Korea: 67France: 61US: 41Japan: 17UK: 10Iraq: 8Switzerland: 7Germany: 6Netherlands: 5San Marino: 5Philippines: 5Belgium: 3Australia: 3Hong Kong: 3Lebanon: 3Egypt: 2Algeria: 2 « Last Edit: March 13, 2020, 09:01:23 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged Snoozy Offline Posts: 254 Re: deaths by country « Reply #1 on: March 13, 2020, 08:57:02 AM » Wonder why Hong Kong is so low ? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 584 Re: deaths by country « Reply #2 on: March 13, 2020, 09:36:37 AM » Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year. Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 775 Re: deaths by country « Reply #3 on: March 13, 2020, 09:46:47 AM » Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago. Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago. Hence they've hardly had any infections.Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work.... Burns your ring that

Flight to turkey in 4 weeks is still looking ok , its just the airport waiting around with lots of Carriers is the worry .Might try and get them to pick me up

God forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum Strong borders work....I'm sure the Italians were the 1st to ban travel from china so it kind off debunks your thoughts.This virus has no boundaries

Anything could be happening in Russia, theyre just secretive.I think our government is making a mistake by being so lax, its crazy because they will certainly be judged by the death toll once it is over. Minge Offline Posts: 9 380 Superstar Re: deaths by country « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:25:26 PM » Quote from: towz on March 13, 2020, 10:58:07 PMGod forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum Logged BarnesBoroFC Offline Posts: 448 Re: deaths by country « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:49 AM » I suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!No that looks to be a bull shit number.I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries... They don't pull up in the middle of the night in Ladas these days. If they've got it bad, we'd know about it I'm sure. Logged 38red Online Posts: 264 Re: deaths by country « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:36:05 AM » Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Today at 12:12:49 AMI suspect the Japanese government is under-reporting.During the great earthquake in 2011, I was living in a guest house with a woman who worked for one of the major news organizations, and she was quite open that the media is expected to tow the government line, especially in cases of possible national emergency.Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy, this would surely qualify.A country with an awful lot of Chinese nationals, with flights constantly to and from China, well-known for its high population density and its aging population only have 17 deaths?!No that looks to be a bull shit number.I also have friend working in hospitals, and some major hospitals are not allowing new patients because of the Corona virus risk infecting existing patients.Also Japan had the lowest number of COVID-19 tests per capita among the major countries...Japan has over 13 hospital beds per 1000. 