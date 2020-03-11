deaths by country

March 13, 2020, 11:09:48 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

deaths by country
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:53:46 AM »
Most coronavirus deaths to date.

I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia?

China: 3176
Italy: 1016
Iran: 429
Spain: 87
South Korea: 67
France: 61
US: 41
Japan: 17
UK: 10
Iraq: 8
Switzerland: 7
Germany: 6
Netherlands: 5
San Marino: 5
Philippines: 5
Belgium: 3
Australia: 3
Hong Kong: 3
Lebanon: 3
Egypt: 2
Algeria: 2
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:02 AM »
Wonder why Hong Kong is so low ?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:37 AM »
Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:47 AM »
Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago.

Hence they've hardly had any infections.

Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work....
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:51:27 PM »
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 04:51:27 PM


I just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels.

 :bc:
Snoozy
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 06:33:38 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 04:51:27 PM


I just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels.

 :bc:

Burns your ring that
Minge
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:41:18 PM »
Flight to turkey in 4 weeks is still looking ok , its just the airport waiting around with lots of Carriers is the worry .
Might try and get them to pick me up
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:07 PM »
God forbid this pandemic should disrupt your 2 weeks in Bodrum
