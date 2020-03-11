Wee_Willie

deaths by country « on: Today at 08:53:46 AM » Most coronavirus deaths to date.



I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia?



China: 3176

Italy: 1016

Iran: 429

Spain: 87

South Korea: 67

France: 61

US: 41

Japan: 17

UK: 10

Iraq: 8

Switzerland: 7

Germany: 6

Netherlands: 5

San Marino: 5

Philippines: 5

Belgium: 3

Australia: 3

Hong Kong: 3

Lebanon: 3

Egypt: 2

Algeria: 2

Steve Göldby



Re: deaths by country « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:37 AM »



https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/



Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.

Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP. Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year.

Bobupanddown

Bobupanddown
Re: deaths by country « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:47 AM » Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago.



Hence they've hardly had any infections.



Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work....

Minge

Minge
Re: deaths by country « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:41:18 PM » Flight to turkey in 4 weeks is still looking ok , its just the airport waiting around with lots of Carriers is the worry .

Might try and get them to pick me up