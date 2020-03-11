deaths by country Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 13, 2020, 08:07:06 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board deaths by country Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: deaths by country (Read 240 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 406 deaths by country « on: Today at 08:53:46 AM » Most coronavirus deaths to date.I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia? China: 3176Italy: 1016Iran: 429Spain: 87South Korea: 67France: 61US: 41Japan: 17UK: 10Iraq: 8Switzerland: 7Germany: 6Netherlands: 5San Marino: 5Philippines: 5Belgium: 3Australia: 3Hong Kong: 3Lebanon: 3Egypt: 2Algeria: 2 « Last Edit: Today at 09:01:23 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged Snoozy Online Posts: 249 Re: deaths by country « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:02 AM » Wonder why Hong Kong is so low ? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 573 Re: deaths by country « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:37 AM » Hong Kong has gone up by one since the OP. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/Premier League meeting this morning and it looks like football is going to get suspended. Euro 2020 meeting on Tuesday with a view to putting it back until next year. Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 763 Re: deaths by country « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:47 AM » Russia banned all travel from infected countries and limited Visas 2 months ago. Hence they've hardly had any infections.Who'd have thought it? Strong borders work.... Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 089 Re: deaths by country « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:51:27 PM » Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 573 Re: deaths by country « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:33:38 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Today at 04:51:27 PMI just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels. Logged Snoozy Online Posts: 249 Re: deaths by country « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 06:33:38 PMQuote from: Skinz on Today at 04:51:27 PMI just went out for some bog roll and came back with two bottles of Jack Daniels. Burns your ring that Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...