Wee_Willie

deaths by country « on: Today at 08:53:46 AM » Most coronavirus deaths to date.



I wonder how many tourist dependent economies are under reporting such as Thailand and Malaysia ... and what about Russia?



China: 3176

Italy: 1016

Iran: 429

Spain: 87

South Korea: 67

France: 61

US: 41

Japan: 17

UK: 10

Iraq: 8

Switzerland: 7

Germany: 6

Netherlands: 5

San Marino: 5

Philippines: 5

Belgium: 3

Australia: 3

Hong Kong: 3

Lebanon: 3

Egypt: 2

Algeria: 2