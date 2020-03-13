Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2020, 07:55:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Had relations with a Chinese lady tonight  (Read 111 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 742


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 02:34:20 AM »
The amount of antibacterial gel and wipes she used afterwards was impressive.
Always nice to see somebody as OCD cleanliness wise as I am.

Not sure if shes a keeper as yet but I had a rare old time.

Logged
Tory Cunt
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 225


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:57 AM »
"Relations".......

as in "can i have a number 9, 24 and 54 please?"

"that'll be £8.40 please"

"there you go......"

"thank you, won't be long"
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 682


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:40:54 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:34:20 AM
The amount of antibacterial gel and wipes she used afterwards was impressive.
Always nice to see somebody as OCD cleanliness wise as I am.

Not sure if shes a keeper as yet but I had a rare old time.



 klins
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 339


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:29:09 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:34:20 AM
The amount of antibacterial gel and wipes she used afterwards was impressive.
Always nice to see somebody as OCD cleanliness wise as I am.

Not sure if shes a keeper as yet but I had a rare old time.



Was that before the next client arrived?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 