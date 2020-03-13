Welcome,
March 13, 2020
Well its certainly
Author
Topic: Well its certainly
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 184
Well its certainly
«
on:
Today
at 01:45:24 AM »
Quiet on here since the main man stopped posting,
I reckon Steve should tempt him back to get the posts back up,
just like that
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 763
Re: Well its certainly
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:03:32 AM »
I WILL BE BACK POSTING FULL TIME AS OF TOMORROW
LIDDLE WONT BE BACK ON ERE- 70,000 POSTS AND THEN HE MET A MONSTER
BEER ME BUD
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
