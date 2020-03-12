Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 490







TMPosts: 14 490 ARTETA HAS CORONAVIRUS !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:43:06 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 490







TMPosts: 14 490 Re: ARTETA HAS CORONAVIRUS !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats