If you get the symptoms

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2020, 09:38:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If you get the symptoms  (Read 716 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 175



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM »
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 160


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:30:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment

I'm fortunate enough to get sick pay but if i didnt no way could stay at home for 2 weeks with a family to feed.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 762


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:24:50 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 01:30:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment

I'm fortunate enough to get sick pay being on 100k a year but if i didnt no way could stay at home for 2 weeks with a family to feed.

BEER ME PLAGGY :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 160


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:28:54 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 02:24:50 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 01:30:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment

I'm fortunate enough to get sick pay being on 100k a year but if i didnt no way could stay at home for 2 weeks with a family to feed.

BEER ME PLAGGY :beer:

I actually got a raise peasant.   mcl
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 997


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:44:46 AM »
Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.

I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.
Logged
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 251


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:25 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM
Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.

I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.

The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 406



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM »
Politicising the thing is more annoying than anything. Trump this, Trump that, Boris this and that ... where did that Blitz spirit go?

 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 175



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:36:26 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:59:44 AM
Politicising the thing is more annoying than anything. Trump this, Trump that, Boris this and that ... where did that Blitz spirit go?

 

I agree; god knows, I loathe Johnson, but theres people all over the net asking him why he hasnt closed schools etc, as though *they* know better. This should be a thing of one nation, not bickering on.

Apart from the Irish
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 089


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:46:00 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:55:25 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM
Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.

I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.

The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering.

Normally(Iphone) --> Settings - Notifications - Look for the app in the list then turn off Banners/sounds etc

Can't imagine other phones would be much different
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 764


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:49:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment

If I got them I'd walk around town coughing and sneezing on everyone and everything.

Share the love, knowwhatimeanlike?
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:03:49 AM »
ITS THE HEAD. OVEN. TREATMENT FOR ANY CUNT COUGHING NEAR ME :unlike: :wanker:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 967


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »
I try to live mostly in splendid isolation so it's not going to worry me.
 jc

The company where our lass works is telling all office based staff to work from home from next week, that worries me, I was hoping it would just be me and the dog.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 406



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:52:08 AM »
Seems like a disproportionate number are high profile wealthy celebrities and MPs. Do they all cough in each others faces?

 
Logged
Northallerton_Boro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 469


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:47:58 AM »
Im going to self isolate by sending the Missus and the kids to her parents for 2 weeks
Logged
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 251


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:57:51 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:46:00 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:55:25 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM
Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.

I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.

The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering.



Normally(Iphone) --> Settings - Notifications - Look for the app in the list then turn off Banners/sounds etc

Can't imagine other phones would be much different

I havent got The Independant App but turned off notifications now under the news tab. Hoping and praying thats fucking sorted it. Thanks Skinz :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 424


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:43:37 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:08 AM
Seems like a disproportionate number are high profile wealthy celebrities and MPs. Do they all cough in each others faces?

 

That's because they get tested I bet in reality thousands have it or have had but that's a good thing if that is the case hopefully at some point the scientists will announce that half the population have been in contact and all is good.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 808


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:33:10 PM »
Now the hay fever season has started I'm getting the sneezes big time, people move away from me on the bus now!
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 748


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:37:53 PM »
I had my bit of fun walking about Asda this morning coughing away   

Some of the looks I was getting was priceless  monkey
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 241


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:40:19 PM »
Hilarious that T Bone.


 oleary
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 748


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:40:19 PM
Hilarious that T Bone.


 oleary

You think I'd actually be walking about Asda if I had coronavirus?  souey
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 228


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:23:33 PM »
i'm getting sent home from Norway

red eye back to Teesside in the morning

what a fuck on
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 610

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:57:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM
Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.

I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.

Radio 4 just does what its always done, project negativity.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 945



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:44:48 PM »
This bug is a hard nut' you can catch it more than once' it won't be beat easily. oleary
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 241


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:55:25 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 04:04:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:40:19 PM
Hilarious that T Bone.


 oleary

You think I'd actually be walking about Asda if I had coronavirus?  souey

No, I was just pointing out your craic is shit.


 :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 228


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:27:17 PM »
 mick

 charles
Logged
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 251


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:11:31 PM »
Not proud to say it, but I avoided going near the Chinese students who were shopping in Morrisons, Teesside Par last night.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 175



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:24:03 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:11:31 PM
Not proud to say it, but I avoided going near the Chinese students who were shopping in Morrisons, Teesside Par last night.

Is that how *they* pronounced it?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 596


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:36:13 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:11:31 PM
Not proud to say it, but I avoided going near the Chinese students who were shopping in Morrisons, Teesside Par last night.


Not proud of it lads  :unlike: :unlike: :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 