Posts: 1 997 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:44:46 AM » Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.



I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable. Logged

Posts: 248 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:25 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.



I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.



The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering. The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering. Logged

Posts: 8 406 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM » Politicising the thing is more annoying than anything. Trump this, Trump that, Boris this and that ... where did that Blitz spirit go?



Posts: 2 089 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:46:00 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:55:25 AM Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:44:46 AM Its seems its all the TV rich people telling us peasants what we should do.



I listen to radio 4 regularly but now its just becoming intolerable.



The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering.

The whole media is becoming intolerable. I get notifications from the Independent on my phone (fuck knows how and cant see how to stop them) but everyone if it Covid 19 or Brexit or Trump or whatever is just fear mongering.

Normally(Iphone) --> Settings - Notifications - Look for the app in the list then turn off Banners/sounds etc



Can't imagine other phones would be much different Normally(Iphone) --> Settings - Notifications - Look for the app in the list then turn off Banners/sounds etcCan't imagine other phones would be much different Logged

Posts: 6 967Pull your socks up Tel. Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »





The company where our lass works is telling all office based staff to work from home from next week, that worries me, I was hoping it would just be me and the dog. I try to live mostly in splendid isolation so it's not going to worry me.The company where our lass works is telling all office based staff to work from home from next week, that worries me, I was hoping it would just be me and the dog. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 8 406 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:52:08 AM »



Seems like a disproportionate number are high profile wealthy celebrities and MPs. Do they all cough in each others faces? Logged

Posts: 469 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:47:58 AM » Im going to self isolate by sending the Missus and the kids to her parents for 2 weeks Logged

Posts: 1 424 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:43:37 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:08 AM





Seems like a disproportionate number are high profile wealthy celebrities and MPs. Do they all cough in each others faces?

That's because they get tested I bet in reality thousands have it or have had but that's a good thing if that is the case hopefully at some point the scientists will announce that half the population have been in contact and all is good. That's because they get tested I bet in reality thousands have it or have had but that's a good thing if that is the case hopefully at some point the scientists will announce that half the population have been in contact and all is good. Logged

Posts: 6 807 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:33:10 PM » Now the hay fever season has started I'm getting the sneezes big time, people move away from me on the bus now! Logged

Posts: 1 749 Re: If you get the symptoms « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:37:53 PM »



Some of the looks I was getting was priceless I had my bit of fun walking about Asda this morning coughing awaySome of the looks I was getting was priceless Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.