March 13, 2020, 03:17:22 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If you get the symptoms
Author
Topic: If you get the symptoms
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 171
If you get the symptoms
Will you stay off work? Suppose it depends on your employment status/ contract of employment
Steboro
Posts: 3 160
Re: If you get the symptoms
I'm fortunate enough to get sick pay but if i didnt no way could stay at home for 2 weeks with a family to feed.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 763
Re: If you get the symptoms
BEER ME PLAGGY
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Steboro
Posts: 3 160
Re: If you get the symptoms
I actually got a raise peasant.
