March 12, 2020, 05:25:51 PM
Author
Topic: WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAY !!! (Read 25 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 487
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 05:08:40 PM »
THAT'S ALL PEOPLE GO ROUND SHOUTING AT CHELTENHAM ALL WEEK AND I KNOW AS I'VE BEEN THERE !!!
GET'S ON YOUR WICK AFTER A WHILE.
TOO MANY ARSES GO NOWADAYS. NOT LIKE IT USED TO BE WITH OLD MEN WEARING PORK PIE HATS AND PETER O'SULLIVAN COMMENTATING !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 754
Re: WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:20:26 PM »
Did you go with IMWHOPLAYZDARTS and did you go to the POOB?
Probably had a bit of GOUT while you were there.
Logged
Pages:
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
