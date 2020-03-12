Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 487







TMPosts: 14 487 WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY . . . WAAAAAAAAAAAY !!! « on: Today at 05:08:40 PM » THAT'S ALL PEOPLE GO ROUND SHOUTING AT CHELTENHAM ALL WEEK AND I KNOW AS I'VE BEEN THERE !!!



GET'S ON YOUR WICK AFTER A WHILE.



TOO MANY ARSES GO NOWADAYS. NOT LIKE IT USED TO BE WITH OLD MEN WEARING PORK PIE HATS AND PETER O'SULLIVAN COMMENTATING !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats