Posts: 235 Klopp not happy « on: Today at 12:49:59 PM » Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their Champions League last-16 defeat by Atletico Madrid "doesn't feel right" and criticised the La Liga side's style of play.



Fuck you Klopp, who picked your goalkeeper Logged UTB

TMPosts: 14 484 Re: Klopp not happy « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:06:24 PM » THIS ISN'T A FOOTBALL BOARD YOU KNOW !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 8 399 Re: Klopp not happy « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:57 PM » He swore at fans when holding their hands out. The mask is slipping Logged

Posts: 9 371Superstar Re: Klopp not happy « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:07:44 PM »



Thieving scruffy inbred smack filled scum of the fucking earth Was buzzing with that resultThieving scruffy inbred smack filled scum of the fucking earth Logged