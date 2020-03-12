Welcome,
March 12, 2020, 01:43:53 PM
Klopp not happy
Author
Topic: Klopp not happy (Read 69 times)
Hugo First
Online
Posts: 235
Klopp not happy
«
on:
Today
at 12:49:59 PM »
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their Champions League last-16 defeat by Atletico Madrid "doesn't feel right" and criticised the La Liga side's style of play.
Fuck you Klopp, who picked your goalkeeper
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 484
Re: Klopp not happy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:06:24 PM »
THIS ISN'T A FOOTBALL BOARD YOU KNOW !!!
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 399
Re: Klopp not happy
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:06:57 PM »
He swore at fans when holding their hands out. The mask is slipping
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 371
Superstar
Re: Klopp not happy
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:07:44 PM »
Was buzzing with that result
Thieving scruffy inbred smack filled scum of the fucking earth
Hugo First
Online
Posts: 235
Re: Klopp not happy
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:15:49 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:06:24 PM
THIS ISN'T A FOOTBALL BOARD YOU KNOW !!!
It's a TOTP2 board
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 484
Re: Klopp not happy
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:22:38 PM »
