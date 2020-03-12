Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Klopp not happy
Hugo First
« on: Today at 12:49:59 PM »
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their Champions League last-16 defeat by Atletico Madrid "doesn't feel right" and criticised the La Liga side's style of play.

Fuck you Klopp, who picked your goalkeeper
UTB
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:06:24 PM »
THIS ISN'T A FOOTBALL BOARD YOU KNOW !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:57 PM »
He swore at fans when holding their hands out. The mask is slipping
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:07:44 PM »
Was buzzing with that result  :pope2: :homer: :bc:

Thieving scruffy inbred smack filled scum of the fucking earth   :lenin:
Hugo First
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:49 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 01:06:24 PM
THIS ISN'T A FOOTBALL BOARD YOU KNOW !!!   

It's a TOTP2 board
UTB
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:22:38 PM »
 jc
