Tottenham away 3 - 0 around 2001-ish. Totally dominant performance.



For a non-Boro game, I went to a Leeds v Liverpool game at Elland Road which was pretty good for the neutral. Leeds won 4 - 3 and Viduka scored all four of them.



Totally agree. It was Sept 2002 to be a bit more precise. The very same day I was at Sunderland's home game with Aston Villa - as a guest, of course.Listening to Talksport on the way home, the reporter at our game v Spurs said he'd never seen a more dominant performance from an away side.