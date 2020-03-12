Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2020, 07:10:25 PM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Favourite ever premier league game
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Favourite ever premier league game (Read 118 times)
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 235
Favourite ever premier league game
«
on:
Today
at 12:32:24 PM »
https://youtu.be/1vAJkK7jb_k
Logged
UTB
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 570
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:57:02 PM »
This one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg
Or this one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 754
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:32:52 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 01:57:02 PM
This one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg
Or this one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE
Defo that Manure one
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 374
Superstar
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:31:25 PM »
Type the fucking name for fuck sake, not just put a link
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 374
Superstar
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:32:52 PM »
Type the fucking name for fuck sake, not just put a link
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 224
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:43:28 PM »
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 224
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:48:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 01:57:02 PM
This one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg
Or this one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE
at least you picked Boro matches unlike the stupid cunt OP
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 370
Not big and not clever
Re: Favourite ever premier league game
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:24:39 PM »
Tottenham away 3 - 0 around 2001-ish. Totally dominant performance.
For a non-Boro game, I went to a Leeds v Liverpool game at Elland Road which was pretty good for the neutral. Leeds won 4 - 3 and Viduka scored all four of them.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...