March 12, 2020, 07:10:25 PM
Author Topic: Favourite ever premier league game  (Read 118 times)
Hugo First
« on: Today at 12:32:24 PM »
https://youtu.be/1vAJkK7jb_k
UTB
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:57:02 PM »
This one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg

Or this one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:32:52 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:57:02 PM
This one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg

Or this one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE

Defo that Manure one  :like:
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:31:25 PM »
Type the fucking name for fuck sake, not just put a link
Minge
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:52 PM »
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:43:28 PM »
mick
tunstall
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:48:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:57:02 PM
This one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW7txBEnUbg

Or this one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzp7YYh8-iE

at least you picked Boro matches unlike the stupid cunt OP
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:24:39 PM »
Tottenham away 3 - 0 around 2001-ish.  Totally dominant performance.

For a non-Boro game, I went to a Leeds v Liverpool game at Elland Road which was pretty good for the neutral.  Leeds won 4 - 3 and Viduka scored all four of them.
