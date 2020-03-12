Welcome,
March 12, 2020, 01:43:43 PM
Premier league
Author
Topic: Premier league (Read 44 times)
Hugo First
Online
Posts: 235
Premier league
«
on:
Today
at 12:28:46 PM »
Looking likely to be cancelled
UTB
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 108
Re: Premier league
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:32:47 PM »
Be played behind closed doors I would have thought.
Or perhaps just declare that current league positions are final ones (Though that would lead to legal action from clubs in relegations spots but with a chance of still escaping i'm sure).
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 371
Superstar
Re: Premier league
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:14:53 PM »
Stop the lot now, write the season off for all leagues
