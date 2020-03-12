Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Trump blocks flights from Europe  (Read 3 times)
Steboro
« on: Today at 03:19:19 AM »
Excluding the UK.  UK airports going to be very busy and ridden with the disease.   mick

I'm due to fly home in May better have their shit sorted by then, I want a scrufy takeaway parmo.
