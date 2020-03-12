Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2020, 03:25:56 AM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trump blocks flights from Europe
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Trump blocks flights from Europe (Read 3 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 156
Trump blocks flights from Europe
«
on:
Today
at 03:19:19 AM »
Excluding the UK. UK airports going to be very busy and ridden with the disease.
I'm due to fly home in May better have their shit sorted by then, I want a scrufy takeaway parmo.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...