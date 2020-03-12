Welcome,
March 12, 2020, 11:46:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NBA shutdown indefinitely
Author
Topic: NBA shutdown indefinitely (Read 78 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 157
NBA shutdown indefinitely
Today
at 03:16:34 AM »
Due to coronavirus.
its fucking shite anyhow.
Could save us from relegation.
tunstall
Posts: 3 220
Re: NBA shutdown indefinitely
Today
at 05:51:48 AM »
do people actually go to watch that shite?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 749
Re: NBA shutdown indefinitely
Today
at 07:30:43 AM »
do people actually go to watch that shite?
In the US, but Skysports insist on telling us about it even through nobody here gives a fuck.
Steboro
Posts: 3 157
Re: NBA shutdown indefinitely
Today
at 11:33:29 AM »
do people actually go to watch that shite?
Honestly dont know of a single person that has said they watch it. I've seen it on the TV in bars though but nobody taking any interest.
