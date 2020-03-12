Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2020, 11:46:21 AM
NBA shutdown indefinitely
Steboro
« on: Today at 03:16:34 AM »
Due to coronavirus.  souey  its fucking shite anyhow.   :jowo5:

Could save us from relegation.   :jowo4:
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:51:48 AM »
do people actually go to watch that shite?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:30:43 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:51:48 AM
do people actually go to watch that shite?

In the US, but Skysports insist on telling us about it even through nobody here gives a fuck.
Steboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:33:29 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:51:48 AM
do people actually go to watch that shite?

Honestly dont know of a single person that has said they watch it.  I've seen it on the TV in bars though but nobody taking any interest.
