Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 749





Posts: 1 749 Re: NBA shutdown indefinitely « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:30:43 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:51:48 AM do people actually go to watch that shite?



In the US, but Skysports insist on telling us about it even through nobody here gives a fuck.

In the US, but Skysports insist on telling us about it even through nobody here gives a fuck. Logged