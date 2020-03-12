Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2020
Author Topic: NBA shutdown indefinitely  (Read 44 times)
Steboro
« on: Today at 03:16:34 AM »
Due to coronavirus.  souey  its fucking shite anyhow.   :jowo5:

Could save us from relegation.   :jowo4:
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:51:48 AM »
do people actually go to watch that shite?
