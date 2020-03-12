Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2020, 09:40:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Patriot Tommy Hanks.  (Read 93 times)
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 156


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:12:29 AM »
Says he has the Coronavirus.  Scruffy cunt should be taking care of his hygiene.

I eagerly await the Tom Hanks - Philadelphia memes
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 220


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:52:16 AM »
mick
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 397



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:05:09 AM »
Wouldn't be surprised this was a publicity stunt, he has form for PR stunts prior to the release of a new movie. His wife is also trying to push her new album and singing career.

Americans are money mad .... 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 