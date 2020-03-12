Welcome,
March 12, 2020, 03:25:46 AM
Patriot Tommy Hanks.
Topic: Patriot Tommy Hanks. (Read 7 times)
Patriot Tommy Hanks.
Today
at 03:12:29 AM »
Says he has the Coronavirus. Scruffy cunt should be taking care of his hygiene.
I eagerly await the Tom Hanks - Philadelphia memes
