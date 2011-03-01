Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence  (Read 63 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM »
This is a national disgrace!! Why sit on this evidence unless there is fear in our police! Sharing this on Twitter! 😡

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIiU2c2Fyv8
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 PM »
Not bothering watching the link but if thats true thats a gross negligence of duty and people should be jailed and lose pensions
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:28 AM »
Mr Bones evidence is normally nothing of the fucking sort so no fucker opens them. You are not alone
