March 12, 2020, 12:05:50 AM
Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence
Author
Topic: Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence (Read 63 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 744
Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence
Yesterday
at 10:54:42 PM »
This is a national disgrace!! Why sit on this evidence unless there is fear in our police! Sharing this on Twitter! 😡
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIiU2c2Fyv8
Snoozy
Posts: 245
Re: Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence
Yesterday
at 11:47:32 PM »
Not bothering watching the link but if thats true thats a gross negligence of duty and people should be jailed and lose pensions
Posts: 14 163
Re: Telford police admit they have 40 years of grooming gang evidence
Today
at 12:05:28 AM »
Mr Bones evidence is normally nothing of the fucking sort so no fucker opens them. You are not alone
