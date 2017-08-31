|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.
They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.
Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere...
..
I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks
No.
Next question...
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians
Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.
Trade embargos globally would be more painful for those at the top than military action.
And who is going to enforce this? No one will make demands of China because there's simply nothing they can do when Beijing inevitably turn around and say "no".
Mmm actually there is ...... China has gold, cash and stock deposits in London, New York, LA, Berlin, Franfurt and Paris
The immediate seizure of all these as reparations would be a start.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|