March 12, 2020, 07:10:09 PM
Author Topic: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus?  (Read 636 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 108


« on: Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM »
Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.

They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.

Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere.....

I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks  souey
tunstall
Posts: 3 224


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 PM »
a lot of Norwegians go to Italy and Austria to ski this time of year

one of the lads who works where we are in Dusavik is currently in Austria and when he gets back to Norway on Monday he is going into self isolation for 2 weeks before he's allowed back to the graft

we are due home on the 20th but there's a good chance we will get sent home sooner
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 962


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:47:46 PM »
The sooner we all get it the better. We need a bit of a cull.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 486



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:41 PM »
I WONDER HOW MANY BETTING SHOP WALLERS WILL BE GOING INTO SELF ISOLATION ???

NOT MANY !!!   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 170



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 PM »
I think there is nowt much to be done. Stay away from old and vulnerable people, end of story. Course, I know bugger all. Italy have reacted fast and hard and it has spread like wildfire there.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 951



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 PM »
Madrid in lockdown, alarming rise in recent positive results there, schools, colleges closed...not allowed to gather in crowds above 1000 people, no football match attendance allowed......yet 3000 fans arrive in UK for tonight's match against Liverpool. What an absolute fucking joke that is. Expect a huge spike in the UK in the next few weeks  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 40 600


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 06:09:41 PM
I WONDER HOW MANY BETTING SHOP WALLERS WILL BE GOING INTO SELF ISOLATION ???

NOT MANY !!!   


You should take yer own pen in!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 486



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM »
REMEMBER WHEN THEY HAD A WIRE ATTACHED TO STOP YER TAKING UM ???   
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 944



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 PM »
Liverpool fc said their hands are tied & it's a government decision to let the fans attend from Madrid  
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 754


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM
Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.

They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.

Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere.....

I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks  souey

No.

Next question...
Minge
Posts: 9 374

Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 PM »
2 confirmed in stockton,
Bet your life it wont be one of the 10,000 smack heads though
Bernie
Posts: 5 108


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:38 AM »
Company i'm working for (Scandinavian) has just sent out an e-mail telling everyone (Regardless of which country they are based in) to work from home until further notice, and not to go into the office unless absolutely vital.

Still our govt has done nothing. We seem to be the only country in Europe not doing anything - hopefully that will change later today.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 962


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:02:07 AM »
I think our approach has been the most sensible of any government so far.
kippers
Posts: 1 995


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:03:52 PM »
Agree with Terry.  Its no good going to soon on work shutdowns.
Not everyone can work from home either.
Bernie
Posts: 5 108


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:37:17 PM »
Friend had a second interview for a job tomorrow - just had an e-mail telling him the recruitment process has been suspended until further notice. He's out of work - this is already really starting to hit people hard.
Minge
Posts: 9 374

Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:11:34 PM »
Tuff shit , time is for action not just wash your hands and hope for the best
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 400



« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:44 PM »
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 595


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 170



« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:55:52 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.

Tell 'em we'll send HMS Warspite up the Yellow River to loose off a few rounds again 
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 992



« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

This is the crux of it really. An interesting humanitarian quandry. We could get draconian measures in place to suspend events and quarantine people, lives will probably be saved but companies will be bankrupted and our economy fall through the floor.

Or we do little else but tell people to wash their hands, everyone gets it, more people will die but the economy and life in general keeps ticking. The old and the frail just become collateral damage
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 400



« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:45:53 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.

Trade embargos globally would be more painful for those at the top than military action.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 595


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:45:53 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.

Trade embargos globally would be more painful for those at the top than military action.

And who is going to enforce this? No one will make demands of China because there's simply nothing they can do when Beijing inevitably turn around and say "no".
Oldfield
Posts: 609



« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:01:12 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 03:52:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:45:53 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians

Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around.

Trade embargos globally would be more painful for those at the top than military action.

And who is going to enforce this? No one will make demands of China because there's simply nothing they can do when Beijing inevitably turn around and say "no".

Mmm actually there is ...... China has gold, cash and stock deposits in London, New York, LA, Berlin, Franfurt and Paris

The immediate seizure of all these as reparations would be a start.....
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 595


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:17:22 PM »
Haha, good luck with that.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 806


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:18:08 PM »
Just hearing, no watching footy in the pub!
