Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 108





Posts: 5 108 Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « on: Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM »



They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.



Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere... ..



I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere... ..I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 221





Posts: 3 221 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 PM » a lot of Norwegians go to Italy and Austria to ski this time of year



one of the lads who works where we are in Dusavik is currently in Austria and when he gets back to Norway on Monday he is going into self isolation for 2 weeks before he's allowed back to the graft



we are due home on the 20th but there's a good chance we will get sent home sooner Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 485







TMPosts: 14 485 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:41 PM »



NOT MANY !!! I WONDER HOW MANY BETTING SHOP WALLERS WILL BE GOING INTO SELF ISOLATION ???NOT MANY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 951







Posts: 7 951 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 PM » Madrid in lockdown, alarming rise in recent positive results there, schools, colleges closed...not allowed to gather in crowds above 1000 people, no football match attendance allowed......yet 3000 fans arrive in UK for tonight's match against Liverpool. What an absolute fucking joke that is. Expect a huge spike in the UK in the next few weeks Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 485







TMPosts: 14 485 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM » REMEMBER WHEN THEY HAD A WIRE ATTACHED TO STOP YER TAKING UM ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 944







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 944 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 PM » Liverpool fc said their hands are tied & it's a government decision to let the fans attend from Madrid Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 750





Posts: 1 750 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:11 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM



They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.



Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere... ..



I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks

Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere... ..I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks

No.



Next question... No.Next question... Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 108





Posts: 5 108 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:38 AM » Company i'm working for (Scandinavian) has just sent out an e-mail telling everyone (Regardless of which country they are based in) to work from home until further notice, and not to go into the office unless absolutely vital.



Still our govt has done nothing. We seem to be the only country in Europe not doing anything - hopefully that will change later today. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 108





Posts: 5 108 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:37:17 PM » Friend had a second interview for a job tomorrow - just had an e-mail telling him the recruitment process has been suspended until further notice. He's out of work - this is already really starting to hit people hard.



Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 399







Posts: 8 399 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:44 PM » The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 593





Posts: 1 593 Re: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus? « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:52:32 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:18:44 PM The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians



Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around. Forced by whom? They're not some puny African third world nation that can get bullied around. Logged