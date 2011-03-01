Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.
They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.
Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere...
..
I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks