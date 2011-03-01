Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2020, 01:43:32 PM
Author Topic: Are we under reacting to Corona Virus?  (Read 458 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM »
Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.

They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.

Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere.....

I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks  souey
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 PM »
a lot of Norwegians go to Italy and Austria to ski this time of year

one of the lads who works where we are in Dusavik is currently in Austria and when he gets back to Norway on Monday he is going into self isolation for 2 weeks before he's allowed back to the graft

we are due home on the 20th but there's a good chance we will get sent home sooner
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:47:46 PM »
The sooner we all get it the better. We need a bit of a cull.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:41 PM »
I WONDER HOW MANY BETTING SHOP WALLERS WILL BE GOING INTO SELF ISOLATION ???

NOT MANY !!!   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 PM »
I think there is nowt much to be done. Stay away from old and vulnerable people, end of story. Course, I know bugger all. Italy have reacted fast and hard and it has spread like wildfire there.
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 PM »
Madrid in lockdown, alarming rise in recent positive results there, schools, colleges closed...not allowed to gather in crowds above 1000 people, no football match attendance allowed......yet 3000 fans arrive in UK for tonight's match against Liverpool. What an absolute fucking joke that is. Expect a huge spike in the UK in the next few weeks  klins
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 06:09:41 PM
I WONDER HOW MANY BETTING SHOP WALLERS WILL BE GOING INTO SELF ISOLATION ???

NOT MANY !!!   


You should take yer own pen in!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM »
REMEMBER WHEN THEY HAD A WIRE ATTACHED TO STOP YER TAKING UM ???   
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 PM »
Liverpool fc said their hands are tied & it's a government decision to let the fans attend from Madrid  
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:29:47 PM
Just talking to a friend who lives in Norway.

They have 277 confirmed cases - not too dissimilar to us. Yet they have cancelled all sporting events, closed all cinemas and are encouraging companies to send as many workers home as possible.

Seems like we are doing very little compared to elsewhere.....

I see the first case in Darlo was confirmed today. Apparently it's someone who has been to Italy with a school trip 2 weeks ago. So that means a whole load of people could have been walking around spreading it these past 2 weeks  souey

No.

Next question...
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 PM »
2 confirmed in stockton,
Bet your life it wont be one of the 10,000 smack heads though
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:30:38 AM »
Company i'm working for (Scandinavian) has just sent out an e-mail telling everyone (Regardless of which country they are based in) to work from home until further notice, and not to go into the office unless absolutely vital.

Still our govt has done nothing. We seem to be the only country in Europe not doing anything - hopefully that will change later today.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:02:07 AM »
I think our approach has been the most sensible of any government so far.
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:03:52 PM »
Agree with Terry.  Its no good going to soon on work shutdowns.
Not everyone can work from home either.
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:37:17 PM »
Friend had a second interview for a job tomorrow - just had an e-mail telling him the recruitment process has been suspended until further notice. He's out of work - this is already really starting to hit people hard.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:11:34 PM »
Tuff shit , time is for action not just wash your hands and hope for the best
Wee_Willie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:44 PM »
The Chinese government should be held to account and forced to compensate all the businesses that are suffering. They made the fucking thing either by design or accident, probably the former. Liesure industries  hotels, travel are being absolutely mullered. This economic impact is worse than it killing off thousands of octogenarians
