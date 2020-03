Squarewheelbike

Harvey Weinstein « on: Yesterday at 04:22:52 PM » 23 years, won't be seeing him again!

Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:38:15 PM » serves the mucky perv right.

Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:22 PM » Twenty years forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and three years for third degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013.

Bob is right - Alex Salmond will be bricking it.



Bob is right - Alex Salmond will be bricking it.

Posts: 5 108 Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:33:35 AM » Isn't there something like 10 different women claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Salmond?



Will take some doing for his lawyer to debunk all them.

Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:54:22 AM » I guess the lesson here is don't sexually assault women

Posts: 2 085 Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:55:17 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:51:11 PM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foT7VtupDBs



When you climb out of your 'Fat cunt's guilty' bubble and watch that, it does make you wonder. Like most things, the truth probably lies somewhere down the middle. I could easily imagine some of the shit his lawyer claims was going on considering some of the shit people will do for fame and whatnot.

Posts: 9 374Superstar Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:36:59 PM » A fat cunt rapes you, yet you don't goto the police until 20 years later.

Too late daft cow.. fuck off .



