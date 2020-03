Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 805





Posts: 6 805 Re: Harvey Weinstein « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:15:01 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:05:34 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:22:52 PM 23 years, won't be seeing him again!



No, but if you think he's going to Rikers Island with the thugs and dealers you're very much mistaken.



No, but if you think he's going to Rikers Island with the thugs and dealers you're very much mistaken.

Aye, maybe they should send him to Shawshank and head Guard could beat the shit out of him whilst calling him a "fat barrel of monkey spunk"! Aye, maybe they should send him to Shawshank and head Guard could beat the shit out of him whilst calling him a "fat barrel of monkey spunk"! Logged