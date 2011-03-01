Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Harvey Weinstein
23 years, won't be seeing him again!
 serves the mucky perv right.
Alex Salmond is on rocky ground as well. Powerful men are strange people
Twenty years forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and three years for third degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013.

Bob is right - Alex Salmond will be bricking it.
 
