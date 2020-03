Markoftheboro

Offline



Posts: 13





Posts: 13 Little Legs Liddle « on: Today at 11:10:44 AM » Traffic is down and admittedly so is the quality of the posts.

Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 460







TMPosts: 14 460 Re: Little Legs Liddle « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:16 PM »



QUITE VOCAL FOR SOMEONE WHO'S ONLY BEEN A MEMBER SINCE JANUARY !!! NICE TO SEE AN UNLOCKED POSTQUITE VOCAL FOR SOMEONE WHO'S ONLY BEEN A MEMBER SINCE JANUARY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

kippers

Offline



Posts: 1 994





Posts: 1 994 Re: Little Legs Liddle « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:44:18 PM » Bit odd for someone with 13 posts to bitch on about the lack of messageboard traffic and the end of COB



Unless this is Acko himself ! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 390





Posts: 390 Re: Little Legs Liddle « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:44:45 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:59:16 PM



QUITE VOCAL FOR SOMEONE WHO'S ONLY BEEN A MEMBER SINCE JANUARY !!!

NICE TO SEE AN UNLOCKED POSTQUITE VOCAL FOR SOMEONE WHO'S ONLY BEEN A MEMBER SINCE JANUARY !!!

These newbies trying to take over eh!!...... You keep this place safe TM.... until the big lad comes back from hiding...







These newbies trying to take over eh!!...... You keep this place safe TM.... until the big ladcomes back from hiding... Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 460







TMPosts: 14 460 Re: Little Legs Liddle « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:49:46 PM » I'LL KEEP WATCH TILL HE COMES BACK !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats