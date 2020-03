Don't normally watch that channel in morning but it was on when I put telly on. It was like Radio Rap, if it exists - I HAD to turn the sod off after about two minutes. He was interviewing some bugger but basically it was him pontificating and he hadn't yet arrived at a question when I put my boot through the telly



He never DID apologise and take responsibility for that Mirror article about squaddies peeing on Arab prisoners which was proven to be false



Or encouraging his journos to hack phones.