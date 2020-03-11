Boro reveals £2m profit Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 13, 2020, 10:58:33 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Boro reveals £2m profit Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Boro reveals £2m profit (Read 578 times) TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 964 Pull your socks up Tel. Boro reveals £2m profit « on: March 11, 2020, 10:21:46 AM » ..looks like he might know what he's doing after all. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #1 on: March 11, 2020, 10:30:58 AM » But why isnt he spending more of his money on us poor fans Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 187 UTB Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #2 on: March 11, 2020, 12:12:16 PM » Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. . Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #3 on: March 11, 2020, 12:36:25 PM » Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality. Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 964 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #4 on: March 11, 2020, 12:42:09 PM » Buying and selling players is part of the business of football, the real situation is £2m profit.That's not spin, it's fact. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 172 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #5 on: March 11, 2020, 12:51:43 PM » That's true. Profit. Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer.

Logged Still if your spin makes you feel better - fineTake away all the other sources of income and its even worse! What a shambles! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 404 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #9 on: March 11, 2020, 02:39:51 PM » Fans should start chanting about how the club made a financial profit in 2018-19 under Pulis. Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 05:27:41 PM » Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded! Logged Gramsci Offline Posts: 7 951 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 05:44:25 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 11, 2020, 05:27:41 PM Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings? Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss? Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #12 on: March 11, 2020, 06:13:19 PM » In a couple of words - transfer fees. Over £30 million. There is a great post on flume by indeedido. He forensically analyses the clubs financial position - it is absolutely horrendous. Worth a peek- not for the faint hearted though! Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #13 on: March 11, 2020, 06:28:11 PM » Why should transfer fees be ignored as a source of income though?? Theyre an integral part of the business model for a lot of football league clubs. We account for the expense of running the academy year after year, so why should the profits from the sale of an academy player be ignored? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #14 on: March 11, 2020, 06:40:53 PM » Only ignored by those who still believe 100% in Gibbo.I can see the likes of Coulson, Fry, McNair, Fletcher, Britt all out the door for whatever we can raise. Oh and Saville.I dont see how we can make a dent into the enormous debt without such action. Really does look that bleak. Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 404 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #15 on: March 11, 2020, 06:52:10 PM » The health of any business cannot be based on one set of annual results. It needs to be projected into the future like any other business plan to take into account budgeted costs and income. The player sales and savings from wages is a one off for the year unless they can sell Brit for £30M this year. Great news they've made a profit but this papers over the cracks given the lower crowds, less TV money and lower sales. Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #16 on: March 11, 2020, 07:00:25 PM » There will be a lot fewer cracks to paper over once we get the last of the premier league level contracts off the wage bill ... either sold, released or renewed on more realistic terms Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 404 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #17 on: March 11, 2020, 07:42:48 PM » You should go and tell Gibbo we're flush as fuck ... it might deepen his sleep at night Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #18 on: March 11, 2020, 07:55:28 PM » Our debt- taking inflation into account- compared to when we were nearly toast in the 80s, is 30 times greater- 30 bloody times! Yet Stevie Gibson is King?! His mismanagement has compromised our club to a dangerous level. Thats the reality of the King of Teessides current legacy. Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #19 on: March 11, 2020, 08:02:31 PM » So what if debt is 30 times what it was in 1985?? Amount of debt in itself is not the issue. Whats the gearing like? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 758 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #20 on: March 11, 2020, 08:03:39 PM » We sold the family silver and now we languish at the bottom of division 2 flirting with relegation.Fucking brilliant. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 964 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #21 on: March 11, 2020, 08:35:15 PM » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 049 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #22 on: March 11, 2020, 09:51:01 PM » A debt in excess of £150 million nothing to worry about? Yeah, righto. Heard it all now! Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #23 on: March 11, 2020, 09:59:03 PM » i'm saying the debt figure on its own is meaningless Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 593 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #24 on: March 11, 2020, 10:01:35 PM » you said Rockliffe lost over £500 million last year, so i'll take your figures with a pinch of salt Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 172 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #25 on: March 11, 2020, 11:52:18 PM » £90 million of that is owed to group companies. Just saying Logged RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 478 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #26 on: Today at 10:16:43 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 11, 2020, 12:36:25 PMHalf a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality. 