Boro reveals £2m profit

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2020, 10:58:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro reveals £2m profit  (Read 578 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 964


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« on: March 11, 2020, 10:21:46 AM »
..looks like he might know what he's doing after all.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 11, 2020, 10:30:58 AM »
But why isnt he spending more of his money on us poor fans  cry cry
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 187

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 11, 2020, 12:12:16 PM »
Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. .

 :homer: :matty: :homer:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 11, 2020, 12:36:25 PM »
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.

Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 964


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 11, 2020, 12:42:09 PM »
Buying and selling players is part of the business of football, the real situation is £2m profit.
That's not spin, it's fact.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 172



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 11, 2020, 12:51:43 PM »
That's true. Profit.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 12:54:10 PM »
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.

Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 964


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 11, 2020, 02:08:16 PM »
Saying it twice only means you're wrong twice.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 11, 2020, 02:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 11, 2020, 12:54:10 PM
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.

Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine



Take away all the other sources of income and its even worse! What a shambles!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 404



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 11, 2020, 02:39:51 PM »
Fans should start chanting about how the club made a financial profit in 2018-19 under Pulis.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 05:27:41 PM »
 Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 951



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 05:44:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 11, 2020, 05:27:41 PM
Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!

I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings? 

Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 11, 2020, 06:13:19 PM »
In a couple of words - transfer fees. Over £30 million. There is a great post on flume by indeedido. He forensically analyses the clubs financial position - it is absolutely horrendous. Worth a peek- not for the faint hearted though!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 11, 2020, 06:28:11 PM »
Why should transfer fees be ignored as a source of income though??


Theyre an integral part of the business model for a lot of football league clubs.



We account for the expense of running the academy year after year, so why should the profits from the sale of an academy player be ignored?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2020, 06:40:53 PM »
Only ignored by those who still believe 100% in Gibbo.I can see the likes of Coulson, Fry, McNair, Fletcher, Britt all out the door for whatever we can raise. Oh and Saville.

I dont see how we can make a dent into the enormous debt without such action. Really does look that bleak.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 404



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 11, 2020, 06:52:10 PM »
The health of any business cannot be based on one set of annual results. It needs to be projected into the future like any other business plan to take into account budgeted costs and income. The player sales and savings from wages is a one off for the year unless they can sell Brit for £30M this year. Great news they've made a profit but this papers over the cracks given the lower crowds, less TV money and lower sales.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 11, 2020, 07:00:25 PM »
There will be a lot fewer cracks to paper over once we get the last of the premier league level contracts off the wage bill ... either sold, released or renewed on more realistic terms

Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 404



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 11, 2020, 07:42:48 PM »
You should go and tell Gibbo we're flush as fuck ... it might deepen his sleep at night
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 11, 2020, 07:55:28 PM »
Our debt- taking inflation into account- compared to when we were nearly toast in the 80s, is 30 times greater- 30 bloody times! Yet Stevie Gibson is King?! His mismanagement has compromised our club to a dangerous level. Thats the reality of the King of Teessides current legacy.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 11, 2020, 08:02:31 PM »
So what if debt is 30 times what it was in 1985?? Amount of debt in itself is not the issue.

Whats the gearing like?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 758


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: March 11, 2020, 08:03:39 PM »
We sold the family silver and now we languish at the bottom of division 2 flirting with relegation.

Fucking brilliant.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 964


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: March 11, 2020, 08:35:15 PM »
 souey
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 049


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: March 11, 2020, 09:51:01 PM »
 A debt in excess of £150 million nothing to worry about? Yeah, righto. Heard it all now!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: March 11, 2020, 09:59:03 PM »
i'm saying the debt figure on its own is meaningless
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 593


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: March 11, 2020, 10:01:35 PM »
you said Rockliffe lost over £500 million last year, so i'll take your figures with a pinch of salt  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 172



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: March 11, 2020, 11:52:18 PM »
£90 million of that is owed to group companies. Just saying
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 478


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:16:43 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 11, 2020, 12:36:25 PM
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.

Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine



ITS THE OVEN FOR U OLDFOOL
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 