Boro reveals £2m profit « on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 AM » ..looks like he might know what he's doing after all.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 AM » But why isnt he spending more of his money on us poor fans

Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. . Logged

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:36:25 PM » Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.



Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:42:09 PM » Buying and selling players is part of the business of football, the real situation is £2m profit.

That's not spin, it's fact.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:51:43 PM »



Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer. That's true. Profit.Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 PM » Saying it twice only means you're wrong twice.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:18:33 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:54:10 PM Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.



Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine



Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine







Take away all the other sources of income and its even worse! What a shambles! Take away all the other sources of income and its even worse! What a shambles!

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:39:51 PM » Fans should start chanting about how the club made a financial profit in 2018-19 under Pulis.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:27:41 PM » Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:27:41 PM Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!



I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings?



Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss? I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings?Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss?

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:13:19 PM » In a couple of words - transfer fees. Over £30 million. There is a great post on flume by indeedido. He forensically analyses the clubs financial position - it is absolutely horrendous. Worth a peek- not for the faint hearted though!

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:28:11 PM » Why should transfer fees be ignored as a source of income though??





Theyre an integral part of the business model for a lot of football league clubs.







We account for the expense of running the academy year after year, so why should the profits from the sale of an academy player be ignored?

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 PM » Only ignored by those who still believe 100% in Gibbo.I can see the likes of Coulson, Fry, McNair, Fletcher, Britt all out the door for whatever we can raise. Oh and Saville.



I dont see how we can make a dent into the enormous debt without such action. Really does look that bleak.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:52:10 PM » The health of any business cannot be based on one set of annual results. It needs to be projected into the future like any other business plan to take into account budgeted costs and income. The player sales and savings from wages is a one off for the year unless they can sell Brit for £30M this year. Great news they've made a profit but this papers over the cracks given the lower crowds, less TV money and lower sales.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:00:25 PM » There will be a lot fewer cracks to paper over once we get the last of the premier league level contracts off the wage bill ... either sold, released or renewed on more realistic terms



Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 PM » You should go and tell Gibbo we're flush as fuck ... it might deepen his sleep at night

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 PM » Our debt- taking inflation into account- compared to when we were nearly toast in the 80s, is 30 times greater- 30 bloody times! Yet Stevie Gibson is King?! His mismanagement has compromised our club to a dangerous level. Thats the reality of the King of Teessides current legacy.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 PM » So what if debt is 30 times what it was in 1985?? Amount of debt in itself is not the issue.



Whats the gearing like?



Whats the gearing like? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:03:39 PM » We sold the family silver and now we languish at the bottom of division 2 flirting with relegation.



Fucking brilliant.



Fucking brilliant.

Logged

Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 PM » A debt in excess of £150 million nothing to worry about? Yeah, righto. Heard it all now!